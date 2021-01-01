Current Available Jobs for WTHI

We're a smaller market station, but we take news seriously. We're a dominant #1 station with great resources and a long tradition of success.

Assignment Editor     

WTHI-TV is seeking an experienced Assignment Editor to join our award-winning team. 

Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).

Job Title:          Assignment Editor     

Location:          WTHI-TV - Terre Haute, Indiana

Department:     News

WTHI-TV is seeking an experienced Assignment Editor to join our award-winning team.  We're a smaller market station, but we take news seriously.  We're a dominant #1 station with great resources and a long tradition of success.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Assist in the day-to-day news gathering efforts for the news department
  • Help determine coverage needs
  • Maintain file of planned news events
  • Generate source-driven, compelling daily story ideas
  • Help conduct daily story meetings
  • Verify news stories through research
  • Make beat calls and develop news contacts and sources
  • Monitor police/fire scanners, email tips, news releases, faxes and phone tips for breaking news and story updates 
  • Update newsroom staff and web team of news items and story updates
  • Coordinate support for crews in the field who need calls made and stories set up
  • Coordinate sharing of video with network, outside news services and “sister” stations
  • Participate in planning of future news coverage with News Director
  • Assist in supervision of live shots and newsroom operations when needed
  • Responsible for scheduling newsroom staff weekly
  • Responsible for gear and news vehicle assignments
  • Other job related duties as required

Job Requirements:

  • Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment under pressure of strict deadlines
  • Good geographic knowledge of Wabash Valley
  • Strong news judgment and leadership skills
  • College degree in journalism or related field (preferred)
  • Previous experience in journalism/communications (preferred)
  • Valid Indiana or Illinois driver’s license and clean criminal/driving record
  • Ability to operate basic office equipment including a personal computer, telephone, fax machine and copier

 

Special Skills (Preferred):

  • Non-linear video editing 
  • ENPS

 

********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********

 

Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).

Pre-Employment and Random Drug Testing

Please apply at:

http://www.wthitv.com/about-us/jobs

About Allen Media Broadcasting:   

Allen Media Broadcasting offers strong benefits including health, vision, dental and life insurance for full time employees and a 401(k) contribution plan for eligible employees.  

Weather Anchor/MMJ

Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).

WTHI-TV is seeking an experienced Weather Anchor/MMJ to join our award-winning team.  We're a smaller market station, but we take our news and weather coverage seriously.  We're a dominant #1 station with great resources and a long tradition of success.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Accurately interpret weather data, develop forecasts, generate graphics and present information in a clear manner
  • Fill-in for other weathercasts when needed
  • Develop and create Special Reports 
  • Generate online weather forecasts, stories and participate in daily blogging
  • Generate weather updates on Social Networking sites and conduct conversations with our viewers daily
  • Create compelling graphics to weather stories 
  • Generate compelling weather story ideas
  • Adapt quickly to severe weather and other breaking news situations
  • Community and school involvement
  • Other job related duties as required

 

Job Requirements:

  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment under pressure of strict deadlines
  • College degree preferred
  • Valid driver’s license and clean driving record required
  • Strong writing skills

 

Special Skills (Preferred):

  • Non-linear video editing

 

 

********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********

 

Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).

Pre-Employment and Random Drug Testing

Please apply at:

http://www.wthitv.com/about-us/jobs

About Allen Media Broadcasting:   

Allen Media Broadcasting offers strong benefits including health, vision, dental and life insurance for full time employees and a 401(k) contribution plan for eligible employees.  

Part-time Photographer/Editor

Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).

WTHI-TV is seeking a Photographer/Editor to join our award-winning team.  We're a smaller market station, but we take news seriously.  We're a dominant #1 station with great resources and a long tradition of success.

                          

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Includes the following (other duties may be assigned):

  • Shoot video and sound of news, weather and sports events
  • Gather information and conduct interviews
  • Setup and operate LIVE equipment for news gathering
  • Maintain equipment and vehicles in good working order
  • Edit and playback video for newscasts as assigned
  • Edit and post compelling content for the website
  • Other job related duties as required

 

Job Requirements:

  • Ability to lift 50 pounds as assigned
  • Edit video for newscasts using non-linear equipment.
  • Playback of video for newscasts
  • Research and locate file video/sound
  • Research and retrieve video from satellite and outside news services
  • Coordinate satellite and fiber feeds to and from Bureaus and other stations
  • Maintain daily log of stories
  • Other job related duties as required
  • Valid Indiana or Illinois driver’s license and clean driving record required
  • Experience preferred, but not required

 

********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********

Director/TMP Operator

Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).

WTHI-TV is seeking an experienced Director/TMP Operator to join our award-winning team.  We're a dominant #1 station with great resources and a long tradition of success.

 

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Direct/technical direct locally produced programs. (News, Program, Promotion)
  • TMP. Technical Media Producer. Master control responsibilities.
    • Supervise and produce commercial, promotion and other on air products.
    • Supervise production and master control staffs during shifts.
    • Maintain quality air signal for newscasts, commercial production, promotion, public service, station breaks and program transitions. Ingest and QC content.
    • Train and supervise part and full time staff involved with on air operations.
  • Electronic field production.
  • Understand operations of all production equipment and minor equipment repair.
  • Coordinate maintenance during production hours for equipment repair.
  • Work with other departments, clients and agencies.
  • Newsroom responsibilities. Assist as producer, editing and other needs.
  • Work with all station social media and digital projects.
  • Other job related duties as required

 

Job Requirements:

  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment under pressure of strict deadlines
  • Background and experience in all aspects of broadcasting is a necessity.
  • Ability to operate essential equipment

 

Special Skills (Preferred):

  • This job requires technical director and director skills

 

********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********

Please apply at:

http://www.wthitv.com/about-us/jobs        

 

About Allen Media Broadcasting:   

Allan Media Broadcasting offers strong benefits including health, vision, dental and life insurance for full time employees and a 401(k) contribution plan for eligible employees. 

Part-Time Production Services

Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).

WTHI-TV is seeking a person to work with a team of people to assist in the behind the scenes production of the News casts.

JOB SUMMARY:

Operate various equipment (audio, visual, graphics, lighting, digital) used for media production and/or transmission.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

• Collaborate with the director and studio staff to coordinate the action in the studio.
• Collaborate with set designers to determine the needs of the production.
• Builds and decorates the set and/or provides props used for production.
• Assist in the installation, operation and maintenance of sound recording equipment.
• Operate studio graphic systems during broadcast/production.
• Provide audio production-related support as needed, and may work with outside production facilities.
• Assist in digital media productions, liaising with appropriate departments.
• May convert analog recordings, film, or printed materials to digital format.
• Maintains and stores equipment, records and tapes.

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

• Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff.
• Detail oriented.
• Excellent communication and organization skills.
• Familiarity with processes and procedures of a television production department.

Education/Experience:

High School Diploma. Experience in television, film, or post production preferred but not required.

Training/Equipment: N/A

Work Environment/Physical Requirements: High stress environment with deadline pressures. Some travel may be required on an occasional basis.

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

 

********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********

MMJ / Producer

Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).

JOB SUMMARY: The MMJ combines artistic talent, technical expertise, and composition skills to produce images that will provide a visual story on a given topic as assigned.

 

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:
* Shoots and edits news video stories, including daily news, special news, features, sports and live events.
* Takes direction from, and interact with, the assignment desk, producers, reporters, anchors and production control room personnel.
* Maintains and operates camera equipment as well as company vehicle safely and efficiently.

 Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:
* Maintains positive work environment through active team participation and cooperation with co-workers in all departments.
* Responds positively to feedback.
* Ability to edit raw video to newscast form in a manner to complete the story for the viewer.
* Proficient in social networking sites. Ex: Twitter, Facebook.
* Must be detail-oriented.
* Must present professional image as a representation of the station at all times.

Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law). 
Pre-Employment and Random Drug Testing 

Please apply at:

http://www.wthitv.com/about-us/jobs


Education/Experience: High School Diploma or GED is required. A Bachelor's degree or equivalent in broadcasting, journalism, or related field preferred. Minimum of 2 years video photography in a medium or major market TV News station preferred, but not required.

 

Training/Equipment: Operate live trucks and camera equipment.

 

Work Environment/Mental/Physical Requirements:
Must be able to operate computer and editing machine. High stress environment with deadline pressures. Travel will be required on a regular basis. Position requires the transport of equipment weighing up to 60 lbs. Position often requires work in extreme outdoor temperatures. A valid driver's license and an acceptable driving record are required.

 

 

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

 

********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********

 

About Allen Media Broadcasting:   

Allen Media Broadcasting offers strong benefits including health, vision, dental and life insurance for full time employees.