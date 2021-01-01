Current Available Jobs for WTHI
We’re a smaller market station, but we take news seriously. We’re a dominant #1 station with great resources and a long tradition of success.
Assignment Editor
WTHI-TV is seeking an experienced Assignment Editor to join our award-winning team.
Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).Apply Now
Job Title: Assignment Editor
Location: WTHI-TV - Terre Haute, Indiana
Department: News
WTHI-TV is seeking an experienced Assignment Editor to join our award-winning team. We’re a smaller market station, but we take news seriously. We’re a dominant #1 station with great resources and a long tradition of success.
Essential Duties & Responsibilities:
- Assist in the day-to-day news gathering efforts for the news department
- Help determine coverage needs
- Maintain file of planned news events
- Generate source-driven, compelling daily story ideas
- Help conduct daily story meetings
- Verify news stories through research
- Make beat calls and develop news contacts and sources
- Monitor police/fire scanners, email tips, news releases, faxes and phone tips for breaking news and story updates
- Update newsroom staff and web team of news items and story updates
- Coordinate support for crews in the field who need calls made and stories set up
- Coordinate sharing of video with network, outside news services and “sister” stations
- Participate in planning of future news coverage with News Director
- Assist in supervision of live shots and newsroom operations when needed
- Responsible for scheduling newsroom staff weekly
- Responsible for gear and news vehicle assignments
- Other job related duties as required
Job Requirements:
- Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment under pressure of strict deadlines
- Good geographic knowledge of Wabash Valley
- Strong news judgment and leadership skills
- College degree in journalism or related field (preferred)
- Previous experience in journalism/communications (preferred)
- Valid Indiana or Illinois driver’s license and clean criminal/driving record
- Ability to operate basic office equipment including a personal computer, telephone, fax machine and copier
Special Skills (Preferred):
- Non-linear video editing
- ENPS
********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********
Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).
Pre-Employment and Random Drug Testing
Please apply at:
http://www.wthitv.com/about-us/jobs
About Allen Media Broadcasting:
Allen Media Broadcasting offers strong benefits including health, vision, dental and life insurance for full time employees and a 401(k) contribution plan for eligible employees.
Weather Anchor/MMJ
Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).Apply Now
WTHI-TV is seeking an experienced Weather Anchor/MMJ to join our award-winning team. We’re a smaller market station, but we take our news and weather coverage seriously. We’re a dominant #1 station with great resources and a long tradition of success.
Essential Duties & Responsibilities:
- Accurately interpret weather data, develop forecasts, generate graphics and present information in a clear manner
- Fill-in for other weathercasts when needed
- Develop and create Special Reports
- Generate online weather forecasts, stories and participate in daily blogging
- Generate weather updates on Social Networking sites and conduct conversations with our viewers daily
- Create compelling graphics to weather stories
- Generate compelling weather story ideas
- Adapt quickly to severe weather and other breaking news situations
- Community and school involvement
- Other job related duties as required
Job Requirements:
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment under pressure of strict deadlines
- College degree preferred
- Valid driver’s license and clean driving record required
- Strong writing skills
Special Skills (Preferred):
- Non-linear video editing
********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********
Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).
Pre-Employment and Random Drug Testing
Please apply at:
http://www.wthitv.com/about-us/jobs
About Allen Media Broadcasting:
Allen Media Broadcasting offers strong benefits including health, vision, dental and life insurance for full time employees and a 401(k) contribution plan for eligible employees.
Part-time Photographer/Editor
Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).Apply Now
WTHI-TV is seeking a Photographer/Editor to join our award-winning team. We’re a smaller market station, but we take news seriously. We’re a dominant #1 station with great resources and a long tradition of success.
Essential Duties & Responsibilities:
Includes the following (other duties may be assigned):
- Shoot video and sound of news, weather and sports events
- Gather information and conduct interviews
- Setup and operate LIVE equipment for news gathering
- Maintain equipment and vehicles in good working order
- Edit and playback video for newscasts as assigned
- Edit and post compelling content for the website
- Other job related duties as required
Job Requirements:
- Ability to lift 50 pounds as assigned
- Edit video for newscasts using non-linear equipment.
- Playback of video for newscasts
- Research and locate file video/sound
- Research and retrieve video from satellite and outside news services
- Coordinate satellite and fiber feeds to and from Bureaus and other stations
- Maintain daily log of stories
- Other job related duties as required
- Valid Indiana or Illinois driver’s license and clean driving record required
- Experience preferred, but not required
********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********
Director/TMP Operator
Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).Apply Now
WTHI-TV is seeking an experienced Director/TMP Operator to join our award-winning team. We’re a dominant #1 station with great resources and a long tradition of success.
Essential Duties & Responsibilities:
- Direct/technical direct locally produced programs. (News, Program, Promotion)
- TMP. Technical Media Producer. Master control responsibilities.
- Supervise and produce commercial, promotion and other on air products.
- Supervise production and master control staffs during shifts.
- Maintain quality air signal for newscasts, commercial production, promotion, public service, station breaks and program transitions. Ingest and QC content.
- Train and supervise part and full time staff involved with on air operations.
- Electronic field production.
- Understand operations of all production equipment and minor equipment repair.
- Coordinate maintenance during production hours for equipment repair.
- Work with other departments, clients and agencies.
- Newsroom responsibilities. Assist as producer, editing and other needs.
- Work with all station social media and digital projects.
- Other job related duties as required
Job Requirements:
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment under pressure of strict deadlines
- Background and experience in all aspects of broadcasting is a necessity.
- Ability to operate essential equipment
Special Skills (Preferred):
- This job requires technical director and director skills
********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********
Please apply at:
http://www.wthitv.com/about-us/jobs
About Allen Media Broadcasting:
Allan Media Broadcasting offers strong benefits including health, vision, dental and life insurance for full time employees and a 401(k) contribution plan for eligible employees.
Part-Time Production Services
Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).Apply Now
WTHI-TV is seeking a person to work with a team of people to assist in the behind the scenes production of the News casts.
JOB SUMMARY:
Operate various equipment (audio, visual, graphics, lighting, digital) used for media production and/or transmission.
Principal Duties & Responsibilities:
• Collaborate with the director and studio staff to coordinate the action in the studio.
• Collaborate with set designers to determine the needs of the production.
• Builds and decorates the set and/or provides props used for production.
• Assist in the installation, operation and maintenance of sound recording equipment.
• Operate studio graphic systems during broadcast/production.
• Provide audio production-related support as needed, and may work with outside production facilities.
• Assist in digital media productions, liaising with appropriate departments.
• May convert analog recordings, film, or printed materials to digital format.
• Maintains and stores equipment, records and tapes.
Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:
• Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff.
• Detail oriented.
• Excellent communication and organization skills.
• Familiarity with processes and procedures of a television production department.
Education/Experience:
High School Diploma. Experience in television, film, or post production preferred but not required.
Training/Equipment: N/A
Work Environment/Physical Requirements: High stress environment with deadline pressures. Some travel may be required on an occasional basis.
NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.
********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********
MMJ / Producer
Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).Apply Now
JOB SUMMARY: The MMJ combines artistic talent, technical expertise, and composition skills to produce images that will provide a visual story on a given topic as assigned.
Principal Duties & Responsibilities:
* Shoots and edits news video stories, including daily news, special news, features, sports and live events.
* Takes direction from, and interact with, the assignment desk, producers, reporters, anchors and production control room personnel.
* Maintains and operates camera equipment as well as company vehicle safely and efficiently.
Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:
* Maintains positive work environment through active team participation and cooperation with co-workers in all departments.
* Responds positively to feedback.
* Ability to edit raw video to newscast form in a manner to complete the story for the viewer.
* Proficient in social networking sites. Ex: Twitter, Facebook.
* Must be detail-oriented.
* Must present professional image as a representation of the station at all times.
Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).
Pre-Employment and Random Drug Testing
Please apply at:
http://www.wthitv.com/about-us/jobs
Education/Experience: High School Diploma or GED is required. A Bachelor's degree or equivalent in broadcasting, journalism, or related field preferred. Minimum of 2 years video photography in a medium or major market TV News station preferred, but not required.
Training/Equipment: Operate live trucks and camera equipment.
Work Environment/Mental/Physical Requirements:
Must be able to operate computer and editing machine. High stress environment with deadline pressures. Travel will be required on a regular basis. Position requires the transport of equipment weighing up to 60 lbs. Position often requires work in extreme outdoor temperatures. A valid driver's license and an acceptable driving record are required.
NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.
********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********
About Allen Media Broadcasting:
Allen Media Broadcasting offers strong benefits including health, vision, dental and life insurance for full time employees.