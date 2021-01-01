Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).

WTHI-TV is seeking a person to work with a team of people to assist in the behind the scenes production of the News casts.

JOB SUMMARY:

Operate various equipment (audio, visual, graphics, lighting, digital) used for media production and/or transmission.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

• Collaborate with the director and studio staff to coordinate the action in the studio.

• Collaborate with set designers to determine the needs of the production.

• Builds and decorates the set and/or provides props used for production.

• Assist in the installation, operation and maintenance of sound recording equipment.

• Operate studio graphic systems during broadcast/production.

• Provide audio production-related support as needed, and may work with outside production facilities.

• Assist in digital media productions, liaising with appropriate departments.

• May convert analog recordings, film, or printed materials to digital format.

• Maintains and stores equipment, records and tapes.

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

• Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff.

• Detail oriented.

• Excellent communication and organization skills.

• Familiarity with processes and procedures of a television production department.

Education/Experience:

High School Diploma. Experience in television, film, or post production preferred but not required.

Training/Equipment: N/A

Work Environment/Physical Requirements: High stress environment with deadline pressures. Some travel may be required on an occasional basis.

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

